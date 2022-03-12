Aditi shoots 68 in third round at LPGA Thailand

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok shot her best round in three days as she carded 4-under 68 to climb five places at the 2022 Honda LPGA Thailand on Saturday.

Aditi, who shot 70-72 in the first two rounds, is now 6-under for three days and T-47th in a tournament that has produced a lot of low scores.

Starting from the 10th tee, Aditi birdied 10th and 18th and added birdies on first, sixth and seventh. Her only bogey was on third.

After finishing in top-15 in her previous two LPGA starts in 2022, Aditi will need a really low score like the 63 she shot in the final round of LPGA Drive On Championship last month.

Mixed bag for Aditi at LPGA Thailand

With 18 holes to go, Denmark’s Nanna Koerstz Madsen led a tightly packed leaderboard. She played a bogey-free round of 66 in the third round and reached -21 overall, setting a new tournament 54-hole scoring record.

The previous mark was -20, set by Jessica Korda in her 2018 victory. The 195 also sets a new personal best.

If she wins, she will become the first Danish to do so on the LPGA Tour.

China’s Xiyu Lin and France’s Celine Boutier are tied for second, one stroke behind Madsen at -20. Like Madsen, Lin is looking for the first win of her LPGA Tour career.

Mexico’s Gaby Lopez, Canadian Brooke Henderson and Japan’s Nasa Hataoka are tied for fourth at -18.