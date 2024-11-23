Angel Yin avoids penalty to keep lead as Nelly Korda charges at LPGA Tour Championship

Angel Yin avoided a penalty to fire a three-under-par 69 and grab a two-stroke lead while top-ranked Nelly Korda jumped into contention after Friday’s second round of the LPGA Tour Championship.

Yin, a 26-year-old American, made six birdies, three bogeys and clutch par putts on the last two holes in windy conditions to stand on 10-under 134 after 36 holes at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida.

Her score withstood a penalty inquiry as after the round, LPGA rules officials told Yin of a possible violation for an improper drop on the fourth hole.

Yin’s second shot at the fourth hole, where she made a bogey, went into the water. She looked for the ball on a slope near the green where she thought it might have landed.

“They wanted to ask me about the process of the drop and if I used all my resources to come to a determination of where I crossed (the water hazard) and took my drop,” Yin said.

“It looked like I took an improper drop where I went up closer than I should have. They thought I didn’t take the drop properly. I explained to them I believe I did take the drop properly. I asked everybody and everybody was in agreement of it. I told them how I hit the shot, where it flew, and that’s where I came to the determination of where I dropped,” she added.

No penalty was issued.

“We just had to clarify it. Everybody is trying to do their best. I don’t think it’s anything with anyone. Everyone is trying to hold up integrity,” Yin said.

South Korea’s Choi Hye-jin fired a bogey-free 68 to share second on 136 with compatriot An Na-rin, the first-day leader after an opening 64.

The top 60 players in the season points chase qualified for the $11 million showdown, which offers a $4 million top prize.

Yin, ranked 34th, won her only LPGA title last year at Shanghai.

She birdied the second hole but then made back-to-back bogeys at three and four. She answered with birdies at the par-5 sixth and par-4 ninth then added birdies at 11, 13, 15.

Yin lipped out an 18-foot par putt to bogey 16 but sank tense six-foot par putts at 17 and 18 to keep her lead, even after the penalty scare.

Korda soars with eagle

Korda fired a bogey-free 66 that included an eagle at the par-4 third -- holing out from the right fairway rough -- and birdies at the par-5 sixth, par-4 ninth, par-3 12th and par-5 17th holes.

“I was in the rough. I didn’t hit my shot too good off the tee. Had to hit a little controlled 8-iron in and landed soft, perfect, and I just saw it go in as a putt. Good way to start my round for sure,” Korda said of her eagle.

Korda, who has already clinched the LPGA Player of the Year award, is chasing her eighth title of the season and leapt 40 spots in the field with a strong performance.

The 26-year-old American, who could only manage level par on Thursday, shared fourth on 138 in a pack with Japan’s Ayaka Furue, China’s Yin Ruoning, Thailand’s Jeeno Thitikul and South Korean Amy Yang, the defending champion.

“Definitely a couple more putts dropped today. Actually found the centre of the club face, which is nice. Felt a little better out there today and hopefully I can keep progressing,” Korda said.