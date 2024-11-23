 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Angel Yin avoids penalty to keep lead as Nelly Korda charges at LPGA Tour Championship

Angek Yin made six birdies, three bogeys and clutch par putts on the last two holes in windy conditions to stand on 10-under 134 after 36 holes.

Published : Nov 23, 2024 09:12 IST , Miami - 3 MINS READ

AFP
Angel Yin of the United States plays a shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the CME Group Tour Championship 2024 at Tiburon Golf Club.
Angel Yin of the United States plays a shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the CME Group Tour Championship 2024 at Tiburon Golf Club. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Angel Yin of the United States plays a shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the CME Group Tour Championship 2024 at Tiburon Golf Club. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Angel Yin avoided a penalty to fire a three-under-par 69 and grab a two-stroke lead while top-ranked Nelly Korda jumped into contention after Friday’s second round of the LPGA Tour Championship.

Yin, a 26-year-old American, made six birdies, three bogeys and clutch par putts on the last two holes in windy conditions to stand on 10-under 134 after 36 holes at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida.

Her score withstood a penalty inquiry as after the round, LPGA rules officials told Yin of a possible violation for an improper drop on the fourth hole.

Yin’s second shot at the fourth hole, where she made a bogey, went into the water. She looked for the ball on a slope near the green where she thought it might have landed.

“They wanted to ask me about the process of the drop and if I used all my resources to come to a determination of where I crossed (the water hazard) and took my drop,” Yin said.

“It looked like I took an improper drop where I went up closer than I should have. They thought I didn’t take the drop properly. I explained to them I believe I did take the drop properly. I asked everybody and everybody was in agreement of it. I told them how I hit the shot, where it flew, and that’s where I came to the determination of where I dropped,” she added.

No penalty was issued.

“We just had to clarify it. Everybody is trying to do their best. I don’t think it’s anything with anyone. Everyone is trying to hold up integrity,” Yin said.

South Korea’s Choi Hye-jin fired a bogey-free 68 to share second on 136 with compatriot An Na-rin, the first-day leader after an opening 64.

ALSO READ | New mixed 4x100m relay added to 2026 World Athletics Ultimate Championship

The top 60 players in the season points chase qualified for the $11 million showdown, which offers a $4 million top prize.

Yin, ranked 34th, won her only LPGA title last year at Shanghai.

She birdied the second hole but then made back-to-back bogeys at three and four. She answered with birdies at the par-5 sixth and par-4 ninth then added birdies at 11, 13, 15.

Yin lipped out an 18-foot par putt to bogey 16 but sank tense six-foot par putts at 17 and 18 to keep her lead, even after the penalty scare.

Korda soars with eagle

Korda fired a bogey-free 66 that included an eagle at the par-4 third -- holing out from the right fairway rough -- and birdies at the par-5 sixth, par-4 ninth, par-3 12th and par-5 17th holes.

“I was in the rough. I didn’t hit my shot too good off the tee. Had to hit a little controlled 8-iron in and landed soft, perfect, and I just saw it go in as a putt. Good way to start my round for sure,” Korda said of her eagle.

Korda, who has already clinched the LPGA Player of the Year award, is chasing her eighth title of the season and leapt 40 spots in the field with a strong performance.

The 26-year-old American, who could only manage level par on Thursday, shared fourth on 138 in a pack with Japan’s Ayaka Furue, China’s Yin Ruoning, Thailand’s Jeeno Thitikul and South Korean Amy Yang, the defending champion.

“Definitely a couple more putts dropped today. Actually found the centre of the club face, which is nice. Felt a little better out there today and hopefully I can keep progressing,” Korda said.

Related Topics

Angel Yin /

Nelly Korda /

LPGA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australia vs India Live Score, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25 1st Test Day 2: AUS down 9 wickets, Hazlewood, Starc frustrate IND
    Team Sportstar
  2. Angel Yin avoids penalty to keep lead as Nelly Korda charges at LPGA Tour Championship
    AFP
  3. WNBA star Caitlin Clark joins Cincinnati ownership group in bid for NWSL team
    Reuters
  4. Ligue 1 2024-25: Undefeated PSG eases past Toulouse to go six points clear
    Reuters
  5. Davis Cup: Netherlands beats Germany to reach final for first time
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Golf

  1. Angel Yin avoids penalty to keep lead as Nelly Korda charges at LPGA Tour Championship
    AFP
  2. South Korean An Na-rin grabs lead at LPGA Tour Championship
    AFP
  3. LPGA’s 2025 schedule features record-breaking $131 million in prize money
    Reuters
  4. LPGA: Nelly Korda makes late push, wins 7th title of year
    Reuters
  5. Korda clinches LPGA Player of Year award with three events left
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australia vs India Live Score, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25 1st Test Day 2: AUS down 9 wickets, Hazlewood, Starc frustrate IND
    Team Sportstar
  2. Angel Yin avoids penalty to keep lead as Nelly Korda charges at LPGA Tour Championship
    AFP
  3. WNBA star Caitlin Clark joins Cincinnati ownership group in bid for NWSL team
    Reuters
  4. Ligue 1 2024-25: Undefeated PSG eases past Toulouse to go six points clear
    Reuters
  5. Davis Cup: Netherlands beats Germany to reach final for first time
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment