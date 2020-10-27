A lot of good golf, birdies and other positives: Lahiri

Anirban Lahiri will look to arrest the streak of inconsistency that has somewhat undone his good rounds in three events on the PGA Tour so far this season.

During a virtual press conference on the eve of the $4-million Bermuda Championship on Tuesday, the 33-year-old sounded determined to minimise the mistakes that cost him dearly in two out of three events.

“So far, this season has been good. I have been able to implement a lot of those changes that I’ve brought in. Some things are still developing. I think as I get more tournaments in, as I get a little more experience in terms of handling some of the new attitudes, new approaches that I have on the golf course, it should gradually get better,” he said.

Lahiri’s best result this season came at the $4-millon Caroles Puntacana Resort and Club Championship last month, where he finished tied-sixth. He returned to competitions at the $6.6-million Safeway Open in mid-September and finished tied-36th.

Earlier this month, Lahiri shared the 37th spot in the $6.6-million Sanderson Farms Championship and took his season’s earnings to $191,121.

“I think it’s been a bit of a mixed bag. I’ve obviously had one good result and a couple of average results. I think the game has a few loose holes every event. The game has been one bad round or mediocre round every event, and there has been a lot of good golf and a lot of birdies and a lot of other positives as well.

“For me, it was just identifying where some of those mistakes are coming from and what are the areas I need to tighten up. There has been definitely some inconsistency with my iron play,” he admitted.

Looking back at the days of lockdown, Lahiri said, “I put a lot of work in during the lockdown when I was in India, put a lot of new processes, refreshed a lot of my old practices and things that used to work for me. So obviously, the effort is to get back to being able to perform at my best.”