More Sports Golf Golf A lot of good golf, birdies and other positives: Lahiri Anirban Lahiri is looking forward to a strong run at the Bermuda Championship and is keen to minimise the mistakes that cost him dearly in two out of three events this season. Rakesh Rao NEW DELHI 27 October, 2020 21:14 IST Anirban Lahiri's best result this season came at the $4-millon Caroles Puntacana Resort and Club Championship last month, where he finished tied-sixth. - Getty Images Rakesh Rao NEW DELHI 27 October, 2020 21:14 IST Anirban Lahiri will look to arrest the streak of inconsistency that has somewhat undone his good rounds in three events on the PGA Tour so far this season.During a virtual press conference on the eve of the $4-million Bermuda Championship on Tuesday, the 33-year-old sounded determined to minimise the mistakes that cost him dearly in two out of three events.“So far, this season has been good. I have been able to implement a lot of those changes that I’ve brought in. Some things are still developing. I think as I get more tournaments in, as I get a little more experience in terms of handling some of the new attitudes, new approaches that I have on the golf course, it should gradually get better,” he said.RELATED| Anirban Lahiri finishes sixth in Punta Cana for his best result in two years Lahiri’s best result this season came at the $4-millon Caroles Puntacana Resort and Club Championship last month, where he finished tied-sixth. He returned to competitions at the $6.6-million Safeway Open in mid-September and finished tied-36th. Earlier this month, Lahiri shared the 37th spot in the $6.6-million Sanderson Farms Championship and took his season’s earnings to $191,121.“I think it’s been a bit of a mixed bag. I’ve obviously had one good result and a couple of average results. I think the game has a few loose holes every event. The game has been one bad round or mediocre round every event, and there has been a lot of good golf and a lot of birdies and a lot of other positives as well.RELATED| Lahiri finishes modest 37th at Sanderson Farms “For me, it was just identifying where some of those mistakes are coming from and what are the areas I need to tighten up. There has been definitely some inconsistency with my iron play,” he admitted.Looking back at the days of lockdown, Lahiri said, “I put a lot of work in during the lockdown when I was in India, put a lot of new processes, refreshed a lot of my old practices and things that used to work for me. So obviously, the effort is to get back to being able to perform at my best.” Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know