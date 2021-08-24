Anirban Lahiri finishes T-56th at Northern Trust, bows out of Play-offs

Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri returned a modest one-under 70 in the final round to sign off tied-56th at the Northern Trust tournament, ending his hopes of qualifying for this week's FedExCup Playoffs.

Lahiri finished the week at 5-under and needed a Top-10 finish to get into the second event of the BMW Championship in the FedExCup Playoffs.

The final round, which was postponed to Monday because of the storm, faced further delay before it began.

Lahiri had a string of six pars and then bogeyed the seventh but got that shot back on the eighth.

On the back nine, Lahiri seemed to alternate between birdies and bogeys. A birdie on the 13th was followed by a bogey on the 15th, and a birdie on 16th was undone by a bogey on the 17th. He ended the week with a birdie on the 18th.

Not the finish to the season I was looking for but happy with the effort. Big thank you to my team for riding the highs and lows. Time to rest up and recover. #currypower — Anirban Lahiri (@anirbangolf) August 23, 2021

American Tony Finau won the event after defeating Australian Cameron Smith in the first hole of a sudden-death playoff after both tied on 20-under 264.