Lahiri makes the cut with a 2-under 70 at Farmers Insurance Open

India’s Anirban Lahiri carded a two-under 70 to make the cut at the halfway stage of the Farmers Insurance Open at San Diego, California, USA.

Lahiri is tied-62nd after two rounds. With rounds of 70 and 71, he is now 3-under.

Lahiri created many opportunities between 10 and 15 feet for birdies, but missed at least six of them, including one inside 10 feet. His birdies came on Par- 4 12th and Par-4 fifth, and he remained bogey-free for the entire round.

Three players, including Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas, shared the lead at 13-under for 36 holes. The third player in the shared lead was Adam Schenk, who will turn 30 on Friday.

Asia’s top man right now is South Korea’s Si Woo Kim who soared into contention thanks to a stellar 8-under 64. He is tied sixth and four behind co-leaders Thomas, Schenk and Rahm. The 26-year-old Kim, who is a three-time PGA Tour winner, rode on seven birdies and one eagle at Torrey Pines’ North Course for a two-day aggregate of 9-under 135.

Schenk’s 62 at North Course was a career-low 62 and it featured eight successive birdies from hole numbers 4-11 while 2017 FedExCup champion Thomas and Rahm, who won the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines last year, carded 63 and 65, respectively, also at the North Course to share the lead on 13-under.

Rahm birdied three of his first four holes and three of his last four on the North Course, for a 7-under 65, while Thomas made nine birdies and no bogeys to post a 9-under 63. Dustin Johnson made five birdies against two bogeys for 3-under 69 and he was T-17.

Three-time Farmers Insurance Open winner Phil Mickelson followed a 4-over 76 in round one with a 1-under 71 to miss his second cut in as many weeks. Sungjae Im fired a solid 66 on the more difficult South Course to be tied-12th at 8-under.

Chinese Taipei’s C. T. Pan and Japan’s Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama will enter the final two rounds on 5-under after rounds of 72 (South Course) and 67 (North Course).

Players compete one round each during the first two days at the North Course and South Course, with the latter being used for the final two rounds.