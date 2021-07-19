Anirban Lahiri turns in season's best performance at Barbasol Championship

In a big boost for him ahead of his Tokyo Olympics campaign, India’s Anirban Lahiri finished tied third in the Barbasol Championship, carding a spectacular seven-under 65 in the final round on Sunday. It was his season’s best performance.

Lahiri hit eight birdies at the Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville to finish on 20-under 268. He was just one stroke behind the winner Seamus Power and runner-up J. T. Poston.

Power of Ireland won his first PGA Tour title after a six-hole playoff with Poston.

"I really enjoyed it," Lahiri told PTI. "The golf course obviously is set up for a ton of birdies and eagles, so you better be flag hunting and rolling it good. All in all, a great week."

It’s been a challenging year and I’m really thankful to my team to get me back up on my feet and fighting for what I love to do. Thank you @BarbasolChamp for a wonderful week. #TokyoOlympics here I come #JaiHind #curry power is back!! — Anirban Lahiri (@anirbangolf) July 18, 2021

After struggling with COVID-19 in April, Lahiri proved that he was back in form as he achieved his career’s top-three finishes on the PGA Tour. This performance of his moved him up from 129th to 108th spot on the FedEx Cup standings. Only the top 125 would qualify for the FedEx Cup Playoffs in August and retain their Tour cards for next season.

As the Indian contingent heads off to Tokyo, Lahiri will be joined by Udayan Mane for the men’s golf event, while Aditi Ashok, who was also tied third place in the LPGA Tour on Sunday, would be representing women’s golf.