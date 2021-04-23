Atwal, Kiradech lie tied-77th at Zurich Classic

The team of India’s Arjun Atwal and Thailand’s Kiradech Aphibarnrat shot one-under 71 and was tied-77 on the opening day of the Zurich Classic in New Orleans, U.S.

Norwegians Viktor Hovland and Kris Ventura shot 10-under 62 to share the lead with Brice Garnett and Scott Stalings. South Korea's K. H. Lee and Kyle Stanley shot nine-under 63 to be tied-third with seven other pairs.

ALSO READ - Jessica Korda shoots 65, takes 3-shot lead at LA Open

Beginning on the 10th, Atwal-Kiradech had three birdies. After a bogey start on 10th, Kiradech's par putts on 14th and 15th saved them from further damages. On the 16th, as Kiradech went into water Atwal hit a great drive and fine pitch for a birdie from five feet. On 18th, Kiradech birdied and the pair turned in 1-under.

On the second nine, both bogeyed the first and then both birdied the second. Kiradech saved the pair from another bogey with a par save on ninth.

The format of the tournament requires the pairs to play four-ball in the first and third rounds, while the second and final rounds see foursomes. In a four-ball format, each golfer plays his own ball and the team's score on each hole is the lower of the two players’ scores. Only one member of the team is required to complete each hole. In foursomes, the players hit alternate shots.