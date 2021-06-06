Arjun Atwal slips from T-11 to T54 in REX Hospital Open

India's Arjun Atwal played 30 holes at the Rex Hospital Open to make up for a backlog, making the cut with a round of 68 before adding a 74 in the third round.

Atwal, a former winner on the Korn Ferry Tour, held up fine for the first 10 holes with two birdies against two bogeys on Saturday.

Then he dropped three shots in the last eight holes on the 11th, 17th and 18th.

RELATED| Tvesa Malik finishes tied-sixth at Jabra Ladies Open

After 66-68 in the first two rounds, he was T-11, but by the end of the third round, he had dropped to T-54.

"It was tiring for sure. These wheels need re-charging," Atwal said.

RELATED| DeChambeau says PGA Tour may need to handle his feud with Koepka

This is Atwal’s first event on any Tour since his start at Corales Puntacana on the PGA Tour at the end of March.