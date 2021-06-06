More Sports Golf Golf Arjun Atwal slips from T-11 to T54 in REX Hospital Open Atwal, a former winner on the Korn Ferry Tour, held up fine for the first 10 holes with two birdies against two bogeys on Saturday. PTI Raleigh 06 June, 2021 12:28 IST This is Atwal’s first event on any Tour since his start at Corales Puntacana on the PGA Tour at the end of March: File Picture - AFP PTI Raleigh 06 June, 2021 12:28 IST India's Arjun Atwal played 30 holes at the Rex Hospital Open to make up for a backlog, making the cut with a round of 68 before adding a 74 in the third round.Atwal, a former winner on the Korn Ferry Tour, held up fine for the first 10 holes with two birdies against two bogeys on Saturday.Then he dropped three shots in the last eight holes on the 11th, 17th and 18th.RELATED| Tvesa Malik finishes tied-sixth at Jabra Ladies Open After 66-68 in the first two rounds, he was T-11, but by the end of the third round, he had dropped to T-54."It was tiring for sure. These wheels need re-charging," Atwal said.RELATED| DeChambeau says PGA Tour may need to handle his feud with Koepka This is Atwal’s first event on any Tour since his start at Corales Puntacana on the PGA Tour at the end of March. Read more stories on Golf. For more updates, follow Sportstar on : Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.