More Sports Golf Golf BMW International Open round one suspended Wade Ormsby, Sam Horsfield, Masahiro Kawamura and Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez were all on 7 under par when the round was suspended. AP Munich 25 June, 2021 10:28 IST Wade Ormsby of Australia plays his second shot on the 18th hole during the first round of the BMW International Open. - GETTY IMAGES AP Munich 25 June, 2021 10:28 IST The threat of lightning caused the first round of the BMW International Open to be suspended with Wade Ormsby the clubhouse leader.Ormsby, Sam Horsfield, Masahiro Kawamura and Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez were all on 7 under par when the round was suspended. Of those four, only Ormsby had completed his round. LET, Indian consulates help Tvesa reach venue on time The round will be restarted early Friday morning."I've been swinging pretty good the last week and a half," Ormsby said."The putter hasn't been cooperating, but it did today, so that's how you shoot those numbers." U.S. Open runner-up Louis Oosthuizen completed his round on 2 under after six birdies and four bogeys.