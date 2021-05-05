Brendon Todd out of Wells Fargo after positive test

Brendon Todd has withdrawn from this week’s Wells Fargo Championship after testing positive for COVID-19, the PGA Tour announced on Tuesday.

ALSO READ - Women's PGA C'ship to welcome 8,000 fans a day

He will be replaced in the field by first alternate J. J. Spaun when play begins on Thursday at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N. C. Todd, 35, has three career victories on the PGA Tour and is currently at No. 57 in the Official World Golf Rankings.

Last month, Todd finished tied for 46th at The Masters and tied for 39th at the RBC Heritage.