Brendon Todd wins Myakoba Golf Classic

Brendon Todd continued his fine return to form by winning on the PGA Tour for the second time in a fortnight at the Mayakoba Golf Classic.

Heavy rain meant no play was possible at all on Thursday, causing delays to the schedule before fading light on Sunday forced a Monday finish in Playa del Carmen.

Todd was tied with Vaughn Taylor at 20 under par through 14 holes when play was called to set up a tight finale in Mexico.

A birdie at 15 was quickly followed by a bogey at 16 but a par-par finish was enough for Todd to triumph after a costly dropped shot for Taylor at the 16th.

Adam Long and Carlos Ortiz each signed for rounds of 66 to join Taylor in finishing one shot adrift of Todd, who also secured the Bermuda Championship this month.

It marks a brilliant recovery for Todd, who a year ago was contemplating quitting golf after struggling with swing yips. Prior to this calendar year, he had made just six cuts in 47 starts.

But after regaining his PGA Tour card, Todd has in the space of a month added two wins to the Byron Nelson title he celebrated five years ago.