British Masters: Shubhankar Sharma, Ajeetesh Sandhu off to disappointing starts

All four Indian golfers, including Shubhankar Sharma and Ajeetesh Sandhu, have endured a disappointing opening round at the Betfred British Masters and risk missing the cut.

Sharma (73) was the best - among the Indians - at Tied-70, while Sandhu (74), who got into the field at the last moment, was T-94 as the European Tour moved to the UK on Wednesday.

SSP Chawrasia (75) was T-115, and Gaganjeet Bhullar (77) was T-140 after the first round.

Sharma had two birdies against three bogeys. Sandhu had three birdies, two bogeys and a triple bogey.

Meanwhile, Austria’s Matthias Schwab continued his impressive run as an opening six-under 66 handed him a one-stroke lead at the British Masters.