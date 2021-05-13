More Sports Golf Golf British Masters: Shubhankar Sharma, Ajeetesh Sandhu off to disappointing starts Sharma (73) was the best - among the Indians - at Tied-70, while Sandhu (74), who got into the field at the last moment, was T-94 as the European Tour moved to the UK on Wednesday. PTI Belfry (UK) 13 May, 2021 18:14 IST Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma. - AP (FILE) PTI Belfry (UK) 13 May, 2021 18:14 IST All four Indian golfers, including Shubhankar Sharma and Ajeetesh Sandhu, have endured a disappointing opening round at the Betfred British Masters and risk missing the cut.Sharma (73) was the best - among the Indians - at Tied-70, while Sandhu (74), who got into the field at the last moment, was T-94 as the European Tour moved to the UK on Wednesday. Matthias Schwab grabs early lead at British Masters SSP Chawrasia (75) was T-115, and Gaganjeet Bhullar (77) was T-140 after the first round.Sharma had two birdies against three bogeys. Sandhu had three birdies, two bogeys and a triple bogey.Meanwhile, Austria’s Matthias Schwab continued his impressive run as an opening six-under 66 handed him a one-stroke lead at the British Masters. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.