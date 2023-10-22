MagazineBuy Print

Zozo Championship: Collin Morikawa wins first PGA Tour title in more than two years

Morikawa started two shots behind 54-hole leader Justin Suh, who faded badly looking for his first PGA Tour win. He finished with a 74.

Published : Oct 22, 2023 13:51 IST , Inzai City - 3 MINS READ

AP
Collin Morikawa of the United States hits the tee shot on the fourth hole in the third round of the PGA Tour Zozo Championship at the Narashino Country Club in Inzai on the outskirts of Tokyo.
Collin Morikawa of the United States hits the tee shot on the fourth hole in the third round of the PGA Tour Zozo Championship at the Narashino Country Club in Inzai on the outskirts of Tokyo. | Photo Credit: Tomohiro Ohsumi/ AP
Collin Morikawa of the United States hits the tee shot on the fourth hole in the third round of the PGA Tour Zozo Championship at the Narashino Country Club in Inzai on the outskirts of Tokyo. | Photo Credit: Tomohiro Ohsumi/ AP

Winning the Zozo Championship in Japan was special for American Collin Morikawa, whose great grandparents emigrated from the country.

But more important was a victory — anywhere — after a 27-month winless streak on the PGA Tour as people began to ask questions about his game.

ALSO READ: Buhai, Lee tied for third-round lead at the LPGA tournament in South Korea

He broke through Sunday with a 7-under par 63 for a six-shot victory to win the Zozo at the Narashino Country Club just outside Tokyo.

“It feels so good, I can’t even explain it,” Morikawa said. “I knew I was going to get here at some point. It’s like getting your first win, your first major.”

He said he realized that people were asking questions why he had not won. He said the victory was extra special since his wife Katherine Zhu was in the gallery and kissed him when he came off 18.

“I had to really look back and ask myself what’s wrong,” he said. “What’s the reasoning behind finishing second — that versus a win. This win means the world. Being in Japan and being half Japanese. A lot has come through over the past week.”

Americans Beau Hossler and Eric Cole were in second, six back with closing-round 70s.

Morikawa started two shots behind 54-hole leader Justin Suh, who faded badly looking for his first PGA Tour win. He finished with a 74.

Morikawa had four birdies on the front nine, consistently hit fairways, which he didn’t in the second and third round, and kept pulling away with three more on the back nine, including one from 10 feet on the 18th.

Morikawa has been one of golf’s most-watched players — one of the game’s best iron players — so even though he’s had several chances to win recently, not getting it done has drawn some attention.

Collin Morikawa of the United States poses with the trophy after winning the PGA Tour Zozo Championship at the Narashino Country Club in Inzai on the outskirts of Tokyo, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Tomohiro Ohsumi)
Collin Morikawa of the United States poses with the trophy after winning the PGA Tour Zozo Championship at the Narashino Country Club in Inzai on the outskirts of Tokyo, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Tomohiro Ohsumi) | Photo Credit: Tomohiro Ohsumi
Collin Morikawa of the United States poses with the trophy after winning the PGA Tour Zozo Championship at the Narashino Country Club in Inzai on the outskirts of Tokyo, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Tomohiro Ohsumi) | Photo Credit: Tomohiro Ohsumi

His last PGA Tour title was the 2021 British Open — he also won the 2020 PGA Championship — and followed it a few months later by becoming the first American to finish as the European Tour’s No. 1 player, taking the DP World Tour Championship.

The only disappointment in 2021 was losing out in a playoff for a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Fellow American Justin Suh had a one-stroke lead after 54 holes, looking to claim his first PGA Tour win. A former college star like Morikawa, Suh slumpled on the final 18 and shot 74.

Morikawa knows the feeling of collapsing.

In January, he had a six-stroke lead after 54 holes of the Sentry Tournament of Champions, but wound up finishing second after a string of bogeys over the last several holes.

Morikawa, Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele were playing their first event after playing on the losing side of the Ryder Cup three weeks ago in Italy.

Related Topics

Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

