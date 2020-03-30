Coronavirus: Irish Open postponed as European Tour evaluates schedule

The Irish Open is the latest European Tour event to be postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

There has been no European Tour action since the Qatar Masters at the start of March with much of the sports world in lockdown to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Northern Irishman Graeme McDowell was set to host the Irish Open at Mount Juliet Estate from May 28-31, but the second Rolex Series event of the year was cancelled on Monday.

European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley said: “The decision to postpone the Irish Open follows consultation with all stakeholders and was made with public health and well-being as our absolute priority.

"Our thoughts are with everyone right now and we are all united in trying to fight the spread of the pandemic.

"With this in mind, we will continue to evaluate all aspects of our 2020 European Tour schedule, and discussions on the rescheduling of postponed events will remain ongoing until we have clarity on the global situation."

McDowell said: "As important as the Irish Open is to all of us, everyone's health is our only concern. My thoughts are with everyone affected by the crisis and I hope everyone keeps safe and well during these difficult times."

World number one Rory McIlroy was also due to be in the field in a tournament that Jon Rahm won for a second time last year.