Coronavirus: U.S. Open qualifying cancelled Just four events remain on the USGA's 2020 calendar, but no qualification events will be held as it "was not seen as a viable option" amid the pandemic. Russell Greaves 19 May, 2020 08:25 IST The major was originally scheduled for June but was pushed back to September because of the coronavirus pandemic. (File photo) - Getty Images Qualifying for this year's U.S. Open at Winged Foot has been cancelled, the United States Golf Association (USGA) has announced.The major was originally scheduled for June but was pushed back to September because of the coronavirus pandemic.Just four events remain on the USGA's 2020 calendar, but no qualification events will be held as it "was not seen as a viable option".ALSO READ| Magnus Carlsen: I'm not a freak, I'm just curiousThe field will instead be determined entirely by exemptions."As you can imagine, this was an incredibly difficult decision, as qualifying is a cornerstone of USGA championships," said USGA senior managing director of championships John Bodenhamer.ALSO READ| Trump wants 'big crowds' at Masters, McIlroy-Johnson play for charity "We take great pride in the fact that many thousands typically enter to pursue their dream of qualifying for a USGA championship and we deeply regret that they will not have that opportunity this year. But this structure provides the best path forward for us to conduct these championships in 2020."The tournament is due to take place between September 17-20, with exemption categories expected "in the coming weeks".