More Sports Golf Golf Kapil Dev, Kartik Murali to partner Shubhankar and Bhullar in fund-raiser The 18-hole Covid Relief Exhibition Golf Match, supported by Magic Bus, aims to raise funds for those hit hard by the pandemic. Rakesh Rao New Delhi 06 June, 2020 16:56 IST Former India cricketer Kapil Dev in action at a golf course. - FILE PHOTO/ NAGARA GOPAL Rakesh Rao New Delhi 06 June, 2020 16:56 IST Former India all-rounder Kapil Dev and Gaganjeet Bhullar will challenge Shubhankar Sharma and former left-arm spinner Kartik Murali in an exhibition match at the Delhi Golf Club course here on July 11.Shubhankar, a two-time winner on the European Tour, and Bhullar, winner of one European title and nine more on the Asian Tour, will have two former cricketers as partners in the first such event of its kind.READ| Delhi Golf Club's treatment 'mentally affecting' Rashid Khan, will write to Rijiju Kapil and left-handed Kartik take their golf very seriously and are regulars at several Pro-Am events during the season. The 18-hole Covid Relief Exhibition Golf Match, supported by Magic Bus, aims to raise funds for those hit hard by the pandemic.Well-known golf administrator Dilip Thomas, from Chennai, is the lead donor for this fund-raising event. For his contribution to Indian golf, including the support extended to over 50 professional golfers, Thomas was bestowed the "Lifetime Achievement Award" at the 2019 Golf Industry Association (GIA) Awards Nite.