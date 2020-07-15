More Sports Golf Golf Asian Tour cancels Taiwan Masters due to COVID-19 The decision to cancel Taiwan Masters was based on health and safety concerns as well as international travel restrictions on players. Reuters 15 July, 2020 13:56 IST The tournament had been due to be held at the Taiwan Golf and Country Club from Sept. 17-20. (Representative Image) - Getty Images Reuters 15 July, 2020 13:56 IST The Asian Tour said on Wednesday September's Taiwan Masters has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.“The decision to cancel Taiwan Masters was based on health and safety concerns as well as international travel restrictions on players ...” the Asian Tour said in a statement.ALSO READ| COVID-19: Jack Nicklaus to still shake Memorial winner's hand “The tournament will now be staged in 2021 in its traditional time slot.”The tournament had been due to be held at the Taiwan Golf and Country Club from Sept. 17-20. Thailand's Suradit Yongcharoenchai won the title last year for his Asian Tour breakthrough victory.The Tour, which was halted in March, last month announced plans to resume the season in September with the Shinhan Donghae Open in South Korea. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.