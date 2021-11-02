Delhi Golf Club League: Kapil Dev fails to stop BMW-Deutsche Motoren from driving to title

In spite of Kapil Dev’s scintillating performance for K. Devils, BMW-Deutsche Motoren eased to a 9-6.5 victory to claim the inaugural Delhi Golf Club League title here.

In the best of seven-match contest, Devils tally included 1.5 points from winning the ‘byes’ from three decided matches but that was not enough to deny their rival a well-deserved victory.

READ| Champions Tour to feature record $62M in prize money in 2022

BMW stayed ahead of Devils after taking leads of 2-0 and 3-1. Though Kapil and Rakesh Goel closed the gap by winning the fifth match, Jayant Kumar and Harinain Singh Malik ensured the title by clinching the sixth match before the final encounter ended in a deadlock.

The result (final): BMW-Deutsche Motoren beat K. Devils 9-6.5 (Atul Nath-Simran Bajaj bt Sandeep Khanna-Gia Lamba on the 14th hole; K. K. Bajoria-Mehul Gulati bt Samshergill and Arun Sahgal on the 13th; Anirudh Chaudhary-Jagat Bedi lost to Keshav Kapoor-Ravinder Zutshi on the 18th; Puneet Kai Suri-Hiransh Singh bt Arvind Khanna and Anuj Chandra on the 16th; Shamsher Dhupia-Navdeep Singh Chopra lost to Kapil Dev-Rakesh Goel on the 14th; Jayant Kumar-Harinain Singh Malik bt Prem Duggal-Upi Kashyap on the 17th; Aman Bajaj-Vikram Malhotra all square against Ajay Sirohi and Chaman Lal Jain).