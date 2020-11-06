Moonlight Classic: Diksha and Aditi in with a shot at Top-10 finish in Dubai

Aditi Ashok brought home a card of three-under 69 to lie tied 18th alongwith fellow Indian golfer Diksha Dagar after the second round of Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic here.

Aditi, who had scored 75 on the first day, aggregated 144 as did Diksha Dagar after carding 69 earlier in the day. Diksha, too, had a 75 in the opening round.

The Indian duo is in with a good chance of finishing in the Top-10 as they begin the final day late on Friday under the lights.

While Aditi had four birdies against one bogey in a steady round, Diksha had eight birdies, three bogeys, all on the front nine, and a double bogey on Par-3 17th.

Among other Indians, Tvesa Malik slipped with a second straight 75 and is Tied 39th and Astha Madan followed her first round 75 with a disappointing 80 to lie Tied 51st.

The final day will see all the players go out in three-ball groups at the same time but from different tees.

Aditi is grouped with Lucrezia Colombotto Rosso and Gabriela Cowley, and Diksha plays with reigning Hero Women's Indian Open winner, Christine Wolff, and Gabriela Cowley, a winner on the Justin Rose Ladies series.

Astha is paired with Carly Booth and Hannah Burke, while Tvesa plays with Amy Boulden and Emma Nilsson.

Swede Caroline Hedwall maintained her lead as she added 70 to her first-round 65 and was now nine-under and one shot clear of Meghan MacLaren (69-67) and LPGA star Minjee Lee (72-65), who found her form after a modest 72 in the first round. She shot the best round in the morning with a seven-under 65.

Laura Fuenstueck (67-70) is fourth, while Celine Boutier (67-71) lies Tied-5th at 6-under alongside former World No. 1 Lydia Ko (68-70).

Also at five-under are Nuria Iturrioz, who is two-under through seven holes in second round and Laura Fuenstueck is par through six holes in second round.

The world's first day-night Tour event has an interesting format which sees the professionals pair up with a team of amateurs for first two days and play continues till late into the evening under the lights with the Dubai skyline in the background.