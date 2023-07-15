Dagar struggles as Hull recovers from quintuple bogey to share lead

In-form Indian golfer Diksha Dagar carded a disappointing 5-over 78 in the first round to be placed tied 79th at the Aramco Team Series at the par-73 Centurion Golf Club here.

Playing under wet conditions, Diksha had six bogeys and just one lone birdie on the 18th. With only top-60s and ties making the cut which comes after two rounds, Diksha needs a solid second round.

Fellow Indian Vani Kapoor had a tougher time with 9-over 82 that included nine bogeys and a double bogey against two birdies that came on the first and the 18th. She was tied-104th.

England’s Charley Hull produced a brilliant 5-under 68, despite a 5-over 10 on the Par-5 sixth holes. She had two birdies, six of which came in the last seven holes as she rose back to take a share of the individual lead.

Hull, who finished tied-second in the US Women’s Open last week, looked like she had ruined her chances when she recorded a quintuple bogey at the sixth hole.

She lost two balls on the par-5 but came back in stunning style.

Hull made six birdies in her closing seven holes to sign for a 5-under-par 68 that saw her share the lead alongside Nelly Korda.

Hull’s birdie blitz was part of a brilliant scoring spree from her quartet that comprised of Isabella Deilert, Hayley Davis and former England ace Teddy Sheringham.

At the conclusion of round one, they hold a two-stroke lead in the team event from the quartet captained by Virginia Elena Carter after finishing on 18-under-par.

World number two Korda also dealt well with the heavy rain that fell for much of the day. Her only bogey came at the 12th but she responded with four birdies in the next five , holes to join Hull at the top in the individuals’ competition.

Hull and Korda hold an overnight one-shot advantage from Germany’s Leonie Harm and South Africa’s Casandra Alexander.

A further shot back on three-under-par sit Anne Van Dam, Noora Komulainen, and Ana Pelaez Trevino.

The Aramco Team Series, which was launched in 2021, is played among teams of three professionals and one amateur competing over 36 holes on Friday and Saturday, with USD 500,000 prize money on offer.