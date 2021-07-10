Diksha Dagar’s team takes the lead at Aramco Team Series

Team Pace, a team of golfers that features India's Diksha Dagar, has taken a two-shot lead at 29-under after the second round of the Aramco Team Series in London, U.K.

The quartet of Olivia Cowan and Sarina Schmidt, Diksha and Andrew Kelsey had opened their tournament with 14-under-par to be placed third overnight. They followed it up with a 15-under to get to 29-under-par and lead the team competition at Centurion Club.

FIRST ROUND REPORT

Individually, Diksha (75-70) was tied-26th. Georgia Hall's (71-64) bogey-free 9-under-par 64, which had five birdies and two eagles, helped her claim a one-shot lead. Thailand's Atthaya Thitikul (71-65) narrowly trailed Hall. Tvesa Malik (76-74) was tied-62nd, while her team was tied-14th at 19-under.

Astha Madan was way down among individuals, but her team, led by Annabel Dimmock, was tied-17th. Team Simmermacher, second overnight, carded 12-under-par on the second day to reach a total of 27-under-par.

Team Williams sits in third place, four strokes behind the leaders, while Team Young and Team Johnson are another shot further back and tied for fourth place.

Kim Metraux had a memorable moment on day two, after she aced the par-three 17th to clinch her first professional hole-in-one.

The 36-team event with 108 players has a unique format with each team comprising three professionals and one amateur. It is a ‘two-from-four’ format which sees the best two scores on each hole taken forward for the team competition. As a result of the format, it will mean that the amateur will contribute to the result of the game and could have the chance of holing the winning putt.

In addition, each professional will also complete every hole and the score will be used for the individual competition. Of the one million dollar purse, USD 800,000 is for the team event and the rest is for individuals play.

The winning team of three professionals will share USD 150,000 and the 36th placed team gets USD 5,000 to share.