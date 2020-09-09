Golf PGA Tour: Dustin Johnson - FedEx Cup champion Golfer Dustin Johnson claimed his maiden FedExCup title as he capped a PGA Tour season that saw him return to the top of the world rankings. 09 September, 2020 14:30 IST 09 September, 2020 14:30 IST PGA Tour: Dustin Johnson - FedEx Cup champion Johnson 'needed' the win after BMW Championship disappointment St. Jude Invitational: Jon Rahm didn't feel like a World No. 1 Koepka reaping the benefits of a putting technique change More Videos Becoming world number one 'a big deal' says Memorial leader Rahm Tiger Woods felt the nerves at PGA Tour return Coronavirus scare wouldn't keep Simpson away from the PGA Tour Rocket Mortgage Classic: Simpson excited to be back on PGA Tour after coronavirus scare DeChambeau: I can hit it further than Dustin now but he's winning McIlroy and Koepka in close contact with Watney before positive COVID-19 test Charles Schwab Challenge - Week in Words Charles Schwab Challenge: Rose delighted after opening round 63