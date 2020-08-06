English Championship: Shubhankar slips to even par 71

India’s Shubhankar Sharma got off to a great start with birdies on the first two holes but failed to maintain the tempo and slid to tied 110th place in the 2020 English Championship here on Thursday.

At the Hanbury Manor Marriott Hotel and Country Club course, Sharma slipped to even par 71 on the first day of the tournament, needing a really low second round to make the cut.

Last week in his first appearance in the UK Swing, Sharma missed the cut at Hero Open.

As many as seven players, three of whom had completed their round, shot seven-under 64 to share the lead.

The group included Australian Jason Scrivener, who played in the same group as Sharma and Gavin Green (69). Lee Min Woo, also of Australia, and Zimbabwean Scott Vincent, who plays a lot on Asian Tour also shot 64 each.

Also at seven-under were Nicolas Colsaerts, Brandon Stone, Thomas Detry and Laurie Canter. No less than 11 players, eight of whom had completed their rounds, carded 65 each.

Last week’s winner at Hero Open, Sam Horsfield had a rough day with two-over 73 and was tied 126th.

Lee missed the cut during the first two legs of the UK Swing at the Betfred British Masters and Hero Open but made a superb run of birdies around the turn to move into contention.

Former world number One Lee Westwood and Thorbjorn Olesen led a group of five players at five under.