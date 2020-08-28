More Sports Golf Golf European Tour golf heading to Cyprus for the first time Back-to-back events will be held in Paphos as part of the tour’s reshaped schedule for 2020. AP VIRGINIA WATER 28 August, 2020 21:19 IST The Turkish Airlines Open and the Nedbank Golf Challenge will not be staged this season. - Getty Images AP VIRGINIA WATER 28 August, 2020 21:19 IST The European Tour is heading to Cyprus for the first time.Back-to-back events will be held in Paphos as part of the tour’s reshaped schedule for 2020, though there will be no fans for the Cyprus Open from October 29-November 1 and the Cyprus Classic from November 5-8.It continues the tour’s policy of staging successive tournaments in geographical clusters to reduce the need to travel amid the coronavirus pandemic.ALSO READ | PGA Tour will support player-led protests against racial injusticeThe Scottish Championship also has been added to the schedule and will take place from October 15-18, extending the tour’s second U.K. Swing to a fourth tournament. The Irish Open, the Scottish Open and the BMW PGA Championship will held in successive weeks before that.The first U.K. Swing, comprising six events, is being completed this week with the U.K. Championship at The Belfry.The tour also said the Turkish Airlines Open and the Nedbank Golf Challenge will not be staged this season. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.