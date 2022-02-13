More Sports Golf Golf Fox wins Ras Al Khaimah Classic for biggest career title Ryan Fox secured the biggest title of his career by winning the Ras Al Khaimah Classic by five shots on Sunday. AP 13 February, 2022 18:53 IST Fox went into the final round in Abu Dhabi with a six-shot lead — on 19 under — and a load of nerves. - GETTY IMAGES AP 13 February, 2022 18:53 IST Ryan Fox secured the biggest title of his career by winning the Ras Al Khaimah Classic by five shots on Sunday.It was the 211th-ranked New Zealander's first victory in a 72-hole format on the European tour. His only other title was in a Super 6 tournament in 2019 that featured a six-hole knockout format following 54 holes of strokeplay.ALSO READ | Papadatos heading to St Andrews after Vic Open win Fox went into the final round in Abu Dhabi with a six-shot lead — on 19 under — and a load of nerves.He bogeyed two of his first six holes to allow the field to close in, but played the final 11 holes in 4 under and wound up shooting 3-under 69 for 22 under overall.Ross Fisher finished in second place after a closing 66 at Al Hamra Golf Club, the latest stop on the tour’s “Desert Swing.” Read more stories on Golf. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :