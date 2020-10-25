More Sports Golf Golf Gaganjeet Bhullar tied-47th after third round at Italian Open Bhullar finished even par in the third round and will be hoping for a strong finish on Sunday. PTI 25 October, 2020 13:37 IST Gaganjeet Bhullar turned in two under before slipping, in the third round. - GETTY IMAGES (FILE) PTI 25 October, 2020 13:37 IST India’s Gaganjeet Bhullar looked to be heading for a solid third but then ran out of birdies and dropped two shots to slip to tied-47th in the Italian Open here.Bhullar, who carded a solid 68-69 in the first two days, turned in two-under before slipping to finish even par and stay at 7-under. He will be hoping for a strong finish on Sunday.The other Indian in the competition, S. S. P. Chawrasia (74-70), missed the cut.Three-stroke leadLaurie Canter and Ross McGowan will carry a three-stroke lead into the final round after an enthralling battle between the English playing partners at Chervo Golf Club.Canter entered the weekend with a two-shot advantage, having opened at the Brescia venue with a stunning first round 60, but he could not build any momentum in the opening exchanges on Day Three. How good was that?! @LaurieCanter #ItalianOpen pic.twitter.com/3FFzYUu16o— The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) October 24, 2020 A trio of successive birdies in the final three holes, however, meant his name remained at the summit as the 30-year-old signed for a three-under 69 and a 19-under total as he seeks a maiden European Tour title in his 86th appearance.McGowan has won once in the Madrid Masters back in 2009.Big-hitting South African Dean Burmester (68) was the closest challenger on 16 under par, while former Ryder Cup star Nicolas Colsaerts (66) and Germany’s Sebastian Heisele (66) were a shot further back in a share of the fourth spot. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know