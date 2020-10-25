Gaganjeet Bhullar tied-47th after third round at Italian Open

India’s Gaganjeet Bhullar looked to be heading for a solid third but then ran out of birdies and dropped two shots to slip to tied-47th in the Italian Open here.

Bhullar, who carded a solid 68-69 in the first two days, turned in two-under before slipping to finish even par and stay at 7-under. He will be hoping for a strong finish on Sunday.

The other Indian in the competition, S. S. P. Chawrasia (74-70), missed the cut.

Three-stroke lead

Laurie Canter and Ross McGowan will carry a three-stroke lead into the final round after an enthralling battle between the English playing partners at Chervo Golf Club.

Canter entered the weekend with a two-shot advantage, having opened at the Brescia venue with a stunning first round 60, but he could not build any momentum in the opening exchanges on Day Three.

A trio of successive birdies in the final three holes, however, meant his name remained at the summit as the 30-year-old signed for a three-under 69 and a 19-under total as he seeks a maiden European Tour title in his 86th appearance.

McGowan has won once in the Madrid Masters back in 2009.

Big-hitting South African Dean Burmester (68) was the closest challenger on 16 under par, while former Ryder Cup star Nicolas Colsaerts (66) and Germany’s Sebastian Heisele (66) were a shot further back in a share of the fourth spot.