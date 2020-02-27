Gagli and Molinari reinstated in Oman Open after coronavirus concerns

Lorenzo Gagli and Edoardo Molinari were reinstated in the Oman Open on Thursday after being quarantined amid fears they may have contracted the coronavirus.

The European Tour revealed Gagli was assisted by the on-site medical team after exhibiting flu-like symptoms and was tested for the coronavirus before entering self-isolation in Muscat.

Molinari, who had shared a hotel room with his fellow Italian Gagli, showed no signs of illness but also entered self-isolation as a precautionary measure.

The Omani Ministry of Health revealed that Gagli's test results were negative and he was later cleared to tee off at 13.30pm local time at Al Mouj Golf along with Molinari, with the duo having been withdrawn on medical grounds earlier in the day.

European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley said: "This is a difficult global situation, one during which we will continue to follow all guidance given to us on preventive measures, and all decisions will continue to be made in the interests of overall public health.

"We will also continue to work closely with our own health experts and local authorities to ensure we have the latest medical and travel advice for all our tournaments, because the well-being of our players, staff and spectators remains the European Tour's absolute priority."

Both players earlier expressed their frustration over the turn of events.

Gagli told Italian newspaper La Nazione: "It's an inexplicable decision [to be withdrawn from the tournament].

"Only us two have been excluded from the tournament, but I arrived in Muscat last Sunday and over the last few days I've worked out in the gym with dozens of other players. I ate with them and travelled by bus with them.

"If there was a risk of contagion, then they would have to isolate dozens of golfers and cancel the tournament."

Molinari tweeted: "For everyone asking, I am absolutely fine. No symptoms at all, no fever, no cold, nothing wrong at all...just very bored and annoyed. Hopefully this nightmare will be over soon!"