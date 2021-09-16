More Sports Golf Golf Gaurika Bishnoi top Indian at Lavaux Ladies in Switzerland Golfer Gaurika Bishnoi was the best-placed Indian at tied 21st in the Lavaux Ladies Open on the LET Access Series. PTI Puidox (Switzerland) 16 September, 2021 13:21 IST File Picture: Gaurika shot 1-under 71 with two birdies against one bogey. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT PTI Puidox (Switzerland) 16 September, 2021 13:21 IST Golfer Gaurika Bishnoi was the best-placed Indian at tied 21st in the Lavaux Ladies Open on the LET Access Series.Gaurika shot 1-under 71 with two birdies against one bogey. Brooks Koepka confident he can beat Tiger Woods' majors record Among the other Indians, Amandeep Drall, who had a recent top-5 result, shot 1-over 73 and was tied 41st, while Ridhima Dilawari and Durga Nittur were 2-over 74 and tied 52nd.Vani Kapoor (75) was tied 57th, and Asmitha Sathish pulled out. Read more stories on Golf. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :