More Sports Golf Golf Tiger Woods says George Floyd death a 'shocking tragedy' Woods' statement comes one day after former NBA star and current Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan made his first public remarks on Floyd. Reuters WASHINGTON 02 June, 2020 13:00 IST Tiger Woods: I hope that through constructive, honest conversations we can build a safer, unified society. - AFP Reuters WASHINGTON 02 June, 2020 13:00 IST Tiger Woods said on Monday he has always respected U.S. law enforcement but that their use of force on George Floyd, the 46-year-old African-American man who died while in police custody, clearly crossed a line.Derek Chauvin, a 44-year-old white Minneapolis police officer, was arrested on third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges, after cellphone footage showed him kneeling on Floyd's neck."I have always had the utmost respect for our law enforcement. They train so diligently to understand how, when and where to use force," 15-times major champion Woods said in a post on Twitter Monday. "This shocking tragedy clearly crossed that line." pic.twitter.com/Wn7EoTInzU— Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) June 2, 2020 READ| FIFA signals support for in-game Floyd solidarity messages Numerous prominent athletes, including NBA great Michael Jordan, have spoken out as anti-police brutality marches and rallies boiled over across the country."I remember the LA riots and learned that education is the best path forward," said Woods, 44, referring to six days of civil disturbances in 1992 after four white police officers were acquitted of beating African-American man Rodney King."We can make our points without burning the very neighborhoods that we live in."I hope that through constructive, honest conversations we can build a safer, unified society," added Woods, who at 21 became the first black golfer to win the Masters in 1997.