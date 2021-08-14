Shubhankar Sharma overcomes early woes to make cut at Cazoo Classic

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma endured a tense stretch of eight holes with four bogeys in the second round before making the cut at the Cazoo Classic here.

The 25-year-old Sharma is Tied-34th at the halfway stage.

Sharma, starting from 10th, birdied 11th and 12th but then bogeyed 13th, 14th and 17th. At that stage, he was 1-under and yet another bogey on the second made it even par.

However, he finished strongly with three birdies between fourth and seventh to safely move ahead. This has often been Sharma's feature these last few weeks as he has mixed solid golf with dropped shots that have affected his final positions.

Meanwhile, Gaganjeet Bhullar (73-72), SSP Chawrasia (75-71), Shiv Kapur (76-70) and Ajeetesh Sandhu (76-76) missed the cut.

Rhys Enoch and Dale Whitnell share a one-stroke lead heading into the weekend as British players dominate the leaderboard in the final event of the European Tour's UK Swing.

Welshman Enoch, 33, carded the round of the day at London Golf Club with a bogey-free seven under 65 which moved him to a 10-under par total. He is seeking his maiden European Tour win.

Whitnell (68), who has never led or shared a lead after any round on the European Tour, is also seeking a first victory as he put together a bogey-free round. He parred every one of his final nine holes.

England's Jordan Smith and Scotsman Callum Hill share third place on 9-under after respective rounds of 69 and 67, while Richard Bland and Maverick Antcliffe are one stroke further back.