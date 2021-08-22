Nordqvist, Koerstz Madsen atop Women's British Open

Anna Nordqvist of Sweden carded a 7-under-par 65 on Saturday to pull into a share of the lead heading into the final round at the Women's Open at Carnoustie Golf Links in Scotland.

Nordqvist, who is seeking her third major win, recorded seven birdies without a bogey to move to 9-under 207 for the tournament. The 34-year-old benefited from three straight birdies on holes Nos. 6-8 to find herself tied with Denmark's Nanna Koerstz Madsen for the lead.

"I feel like I've been playing really solid this week and last week at the Scottish Open I hit the ball really well, so I think it's been coming together for a while," said Nordqvist, who won the 2009 LPGA Championship and the 2017 Evian Championship.

Koerstz Madsen, 26, sank a 15-foot eagle putt on No. 12 en route to finishing with a 68 on Saturday. She also had three birdies and one bogey.

"I've just got to try and calm down my nerves and remember that I'm playing good golf right now, so that's what I'm going to try and focus on," Koerstz Madsen said.

"I played quite steady out there. I hit a lot of greens. I would have liked somewhere ... closer to the pin but also made some good putts. I'm happy with the round."

Lizette Salas (70), the Women's PGA Championship runner-up, had four birdies against two bogeys on Saturday to reside in sole possession of third place at 8-under. She is one stroke ahead of Finland's Sanna Nuutinen (68), Sweden's Madelene Sagstrom (69) and Lexi Thompson (70).

Scottish amateur Louise Duncan (68) also is at 7-under after making six birdies against two bogeys on Saturday. Her last birdie on the final hole drew a rousing response from the local home crowd.

"The crowd was absolutely loving it and so was I, and to hole that putt tops it off as well," said Duncan, who is this year's British Women's Amateur champion.

Seven golfers -- including Yealimi Noh -- are tied for eighth place. The 20-year-old Noh dropped four shots over the final three holes to finish at 6-under 71 on Saturday.

Noh is tied with fellow American and World No. 1 Nelly Korda (70), Canadian Brooke Henderson (70), England's Georgia Hall (73) and Ariya (68) and Moriya (71) Jutanugarn of Thailand and World No. 4 Sei Young Kim (72) of South Korea.