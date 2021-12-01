More Sports Golf Golf Four golfers test positive for COVID-19 ahead of South Africa Open Travel from southern Africa has been curtailed due to the Omicron variant and as a result the European Tour withdrew its sanctioning of the event. Reuters JOHANNESBURG 01 December, 2021 21:33 IST Darren Fichardt is among the golfers who have tested positive for Covid-19. - Getty Images Reuters JOHANNESBURG 01 December, 2021 21:33 IST Four golfers have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the start of the South Africa Open on Thursday in a further blow to a tournament already downgraded after the discovery of a new coronavirus variant in the country.The list includes Darren Fichardt, who is an 18-time winner on the local Sunshine Tour.Travel from southern Africa has been curtailed due to the Omicron variant and as a result the European Tour withdrew its sanctioning of the event, with the tournament purse cut by $1 million.The three other golfers who tested positive were Teaghan Gauche, Dylan Mostert and Siyanda Mwandla, local media reported. Read more stories on Golf. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :