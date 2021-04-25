All four Indian golfers miss cut in Gran Canaria

Indian challenge at the Gran Canaria Lopesan Open ended with the quartet of Ajeetesh Sandhu, Shubhankar Sharma, Gaganjeet Bhullar and SSP Chawrasia missing the cut.

Sandhu, who had carded an impressive six-under in the first round, faltered with a 72 in the second round which wasn't enough to make the cut.

Bhullar with identical rounds of 69 each, Sharma with scores of 69 and 70 and Chawrasia with below-par 74-68 also failed to make the cut.

Garrick Higgo rode on a fast start to card a 63, taking a two-shot lead into the final round.

The South African entered the day three shots off the lead but carded the lowest round of his European Tour career with a 63 to get to 18-under at the Meloneras Golf course.

He was two shots ahead of Frenchman Matthieu Pavon, Austrian Matthias Schwab and Scot Connor Syme, with England's Sam Horsfield and Dane Jeff Winther following the suit at 15-under.