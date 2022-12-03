Hero World Challenge: Schauffele, Scheffler excel on windy day, close in on Viktor Hovland

On a day when strong winds made scoring difficult, Xander Schauffele and Scottie Scheffler showed their class with fine four-under 68 second rounds in the Hero World Challenge here.

Schauffele and Scheffler moved to within one shot of leader Viktor Hovland, who carded a two-under 70. Scheffler made a surge on the back nine, recording birdies on the 11th, 13th, 14th, and 15th holes. Collin Morikawa (71, 69) and Cameron Young (71, 69) stayed in the hunt, joining Schauffele and Scheffler in second place.

Shot of the day

The shot of the day belonged to Hovland. The Norwegian slam-dunked an eagle with a pitching wedge from just under 85 yards on the sixth hole. When the ball dropped in, a surprised Hovland held his hands on his hips and looked around in disbelief.

“It’s kind of strange. I knew it was windy and I feel like I missed so many putts. And I still don’t feel like I’m hitting it very good. I’m not comfortable over the ball, but the ball is going straight and I’m giving myself looks,” Hovland said.

‘Tough’

South Korean Tom Kim, who made a bogey-free first round, carded an even-par 72. Kim lies sole sixth, one shot ahead of Justin Thomas.

Coming off the course, Kim scrolled his phone for the FIFA World Cup football results involving his home nation. “It was tough out there today — the wind was really blowing. I was playing well. It wasn’t the finish that I wanted, but even par on the PGA Tour, and you don’t drop that many spots. You’re only a few spots back — that’s a good sign,” Kim said.

(The writer is in Nassau on invitation from Hero MotoCorp)