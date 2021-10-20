Hero WPGT: Pranavi Urs takes one-shot lead over Amandeep in 11th leg

Young golfer Pranavi Urs grabbed the first-round lead in the 11th leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour after carding a three-under 69 in the opening round here on Wednesday.

The 18-year-old, who has tasted success twice as an amateur and then two more times as a professional on the Tour, took a one-shot lead over Amandeep Drall.

Pranavi, who won once earlier this year, had four birdies against one bogey, while Amandeep, winner last week, had a bogey each in the first and 10th holes against four birdies, three of which came on the back nine.

Seher Atwal had two birdies in the last three holes in her card of one-under 71. She had one bogey on par-5 15th and then birdies on 16th and 17th.

Lakhmehar Pardesi (73) was fourth, while amateur Kriti Chowhan and Jahanvi Bakshi shot 74 each.

Vani Kapoor (75) was sixth. Amateur Avani Prashanth and Rhea Jha carded 76 each, while five players shot 77 each in tied 10th place, and they were Hitaashee Bakshi, amateur Puneet K Bajwa, Rhea Saravanan, Gauri Karhade and Ishvari Prasanna.

Pranavi, who also went to Europe for a couple of starts to test her game, seemed to have found her rhythm early.

She birdied the second and fifth holes but dropped a shot on seventh. Birdies on the 11th and 15th added to her performance as she closed with 69, the only sub-70 round of the day.