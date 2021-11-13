More Sports Golf Golf Houston Open 2021: Lahiri fighting to stay afloat Lahiri was moving along with a series of pars for the first 15 holes before dropping two quick shots in succession to finish at 2-over 72 in the first round. PTI 13 November, 2021 19:52 IST FILE PHOTO: After six pars, Lahiri bogeyed the par-5 sixth and then had another three pars when play ended for the day. - AP PTI 13 November, 2021 19:52 IST Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri will need at least two birdies to make the cut after being three-over through 28 holes in the weather-hit second round of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open here.Lahiri was moving along with a series of pars for the first 15 holes before dropping two quick shots in succession to finish at 2-over 72 in the first round.The Indian then had one bogey in 10 holes in the second round when play was suspended due to darkness.When play stopped, Lahiri was 3-over through 28 holes and needed at least two birdies in last eight holes to have a chance of making the cut.After six pars, Lahiri bogeyed the par-5 sixth and then had another three pars when play ended for the day.Martin Trainer grabbed the lead after he holed a pair of long birdie putts in a bogey-free round at Memorial Park for a 5-under 65. He was one shot ahead of Kevin Tway.ALSO READ | Tvesa Malik grabs a Top-10 finish in Aramco Series in JeddahThe second round would not be completed until Saturday morning as the tournament tried to catch up from a long weather delay at the start of the tournament.Though the cut would not be made till the third day, it was clear that four-time major champion Brooks Koepka would miss it for the second straight week. He shot 71-72 to be 3-over as the cut was likely to fall at 1-over.Trainer, 30, won the Puerto Rico Open in 2019 as a rookie and has made only nine cuts in 70 starts on the PGA TOUR since then.Tway had a pair of eagles in his 64.Jason Kokrak was 8 under with seven holes left. Adam Long was another stroke back after a 67.The day belonged to Scottie Scheffler, who had a 62 and was four shots behind in the group that included fellow Texas Longhorn Kramer Hickok. Read more stories on Golf. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :