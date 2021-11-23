ICC RCGC Open Golf Championship set to begin from November 24

Some of the top Indian professional golfers will be seen in action in the second edition of the ICC RCGC Open Golf Championship, which will be held here at the historic Royal Calcutta Golf Club (RCGC) course from November 24 to 28.

The tournament, organized by Indian Chamber of Commerce along with RCGC and the TATA Steel Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), will be featuring defending champion Mithun Perera along with other leading professionals Manu Gandas, Yuvraj Singh Sandhu, Om Prakash Chouhan, Akshay Sharma, Shamim Khan and Mukesh Kumar among others.

The tournament will also mark the return of a PGTI event to the city after a break of two years. The tournament offers a prize purse of 40 lakh rupees.

The international challenge will be led by Sri Lankan Mithun Perera, who will be joined by compatriots Anura Rohana, N. Thangaraja and K. Prabagaran. There is a big field from Bangladesh including Zamal Hossain Mollah, Badal Hossain, Mohammad Sayum, Mohammad Dulal Hossain and Mohammad Akbar Hossain. The local challenge will be led by Kolkata-based professionals such as former PGTI Order of Merit champion Shankar Das and former Indian Open champion Feroz Ali Mollah.