Im makes PGA Tour breakthrough with Honda Classic title

South Korean golfer Im Sung-jae reigned supreme at the Honda Classic on Sunday with a four-under-par 66 saw him make the breakthrough.

Sacha Pisani
02 March, 2020 08:50 IST

Im Sung-jae has won three trophies across the Web.com and Korean Tours. - Getty Images

Im Sung-jae claimed his maiden PGA Tour title after winning the Honda Classic by one stroke.

A four-under-par 66 saw Im make his breakthrough, with the South Korean golfer finishing ahead of Mackenzie Hughes on Sunday.

Im won three trophies across the Web.com and Korean Tours, while he lost a play-off to Sebastian Munoz at the PGA Tour's Sanderson Farms Championship last year.

But Im – involved in December's Presidents Cup in Melbourne – ended his wait after reigning supreme at PGA National Golf Club.

The 21-year-old had seven birdies and three bogeys as he rose four positions to six under overall in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

READ | Tiger Woods 'not quite ready' for Arnold Palmer Invitational

Canadian Hughes also surged up the leaderboard to earn the runner-up cheque following a final-round 66, ahead of England's Tommy Fleetwood.

Fleetwood – the overnight leader – needed a birdie to force a play-off but his approach landed in the water, resulting in a bogey to finish solo third at four under.

Byeong Hun An (67), Daniel Berger (69), Lee Westwood (70) and Brendan Steele (71) finished tied for fourth and three shots off the pace.