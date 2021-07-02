Indian Open Golf cancelled for second straight year

The prestigious Indian Open Golf has been cancelled for the second straight year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tournament, in its sixth decade, was scheduled to be held in New Delhi from October 28-31. The Indian Open, first staged in 1964, was last held in 2019.

In 2019, Stephen Gallacher became the first Scotsman to win the National Open of India.

ALSO, READ | Tvesa, Diksha make cut in Netherlands Open

The European Tour said in a statement on Friday: "The European Tour today confirms that the Hero Indian Open, scheduled to take place from October 28-31, has been cancelled due to the ongoing threat in the country posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"With the safety of everyone involved in the tournament being the main priority and travel to and from India remaining challenging, the decision has been taken following consultation with the Indian Golf Union, the Asian Tour and the tournament title sponsor Hero MotoCorp Ltd."

The European Tour will look to schedule a replacement tournament in the final week of October, but there are no definitive plans as to where that will be at this stage.

Since the pandemic broke in March last year, no tournaments have been on the Asian Tour, and the European Tour has had to cancel all its events in South Asia, South East and Far East Asia.