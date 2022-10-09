Jon Rahm became the first three-time winner of the Spanish Open since Seve Ballesteros 27 years ago by cruising to a dominant six-shot victory in Madrid on Sunday.

The former world number one poured in eight birdies and an eagle in a brilliant nine-under-par 62 to finish well clear of second-placed Frenchman Matthieu Pavon.

The 27-year-old, who also won the tournament in 2018 and 2019, is only the second three-time champion of the tournament since it became a European Tour event, after Spanish great Ballesteros.

He finished 25-under for the week, having only led by one stroke from Australia’s Min Woo Lee overnight.

Lee had to settle for third on 18-under after a 68.