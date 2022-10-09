Golf

Rahm matches Ballesteros with third Spanish Open title

The former world number one poured in eight birdies and an eagle in a brilliant nine-under-par 62 to finish well clear of second-placed Frenchman Matthieu Pavon.

AFP
09 October, 2022 21:48 IST
09 October, 2022 21:48 IST
Jon Rahm of Spain tees off on the 5th hole during the Spanish Open golf tournament on Sunday.

Jon Rahm of Spain tees off on the 5th hole during the Spanish Open golf tournament on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Manu Fernandez

The former world number one poured in eight birdies and an eagle in a brilliant nine-under-par 62 to finish well clear of second-placed Frenchman Matthieu Pavon.

Jon Rahm became the first three-time winner of the Spanish Open since Seve Ballesteros 27 years ago by cruising to a dominant six-shot victory in Madrid on Sunday.

The former world number one poured in eight birdies and an eagle in a brilliant nine-under-par 62 to finish well clear of second-placed Frenchman Matthieu Pavon.

The 27-year-old, who also won the tournament in 2018 and 2019, is only the second three-time champion of the tournament since it became a European Tour event, after Spanish great Ballesteros.

He finished 25-under for the week, having only led by one stroke from Australia’s Min Woo Lee overnight.

Lee had to settle for third on 18-under after a 68.

