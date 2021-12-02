Laguna Phuket C'ship: Udayan Mane and Veer tied-5th in Phuket after first round

Olympian Udayan Mane overcame the disappointment of missing the cut last week by firing a 4-under 67 that placed him Tied-5th after the first round of the Laguna Phuket Championship.

Joining him in Tied-5th spot was Veer Ahlawat (67) hoping to build on the Top-10 he achieved last week.

Mane, who had two birdies early, triple bogeyed the Par-4 seventh but had six birdies against one bogey on back nine for a good day’s work.

Veer Ahlawat, who was T-8 in the first of the two events in Phuket Series, was more steady with six birdies against two bogeys.

One shot behind them with 3-under 68 was Shiv Kapur, who had a good start last week, too. He was Tied-13. Kapur was bogey free in his round of 68.

Korea’s Bio Kim took the first-round clubhouse lead after shooting an exceptional eight-under-par 62, which at one point looked like being sub 60.

The Korean, who first hit global headlines over a decade ago when he qualified for the PGA Tour as a 20 year old, had an eagle, seven birdies and a bogey at Laguna Golf Phuket, where preferred lies were being played.

It saw him finish one shot ahead of Australian Travis Smyth, whose 63 was no doubt inspired by the fact he played in the same group as Kim.

Among other Indians, Aman Raj, S Chikkarangappa, Khalin Joshi and Karandeep Kochhar carded 2-under 68 each to be Tied-21st. Rashid Khan (70) was T-43, while Ajeetesh Sandhu (71) was T-67.

Needing low scores in the second round to make the halfway cut were SSP Chawrasia (73) at T-99, Aadil Bedi (+3 after 14) at T-108, Jeev Milkha Singh (75) at T-119, Viraj Madappa (+5 after 15) at T-133 and Honey Baisoya (+6 after 15) at T-136.