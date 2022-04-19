Lahiri in running for place on International team for President's Cup

India's Anirban Lahiri, who has two President's Cup appearances to his name, is once again in the running to make the international team after a superb show at the PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass.

Trevor Immelman, the international team captain for President's Cup, announced his four captain's assistants for the 2022 edition -- Canada's Mike Weir, Korea's K.J. Choi, Australia's Geoff Ogilvy and Colombia's Camilo Villegas.

The four will join Immelman at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina for the September 20-25 event.

Lahiri is currently 11th in the standings. The qualification period runs from the 2021 Open Championship to the 2022 BMW Championship.

The team will comprise eight players from the President's Cup international team standings followed by four selections made by the captain, Immelman.

Weir will make his third appearance as captain's assistant after serving for Price at the 2017 Presidents Cup and in 2019 for Els. The Canadian has competed in five President's Cups (2000, 2003, 2005, 2007, 2009) and was teammates with Immelman in 2005 and 2007.

An eight-time PGA TOUR winner, Weir is 13-9-2 all-time at the Presidents Cup and one of five International Team members with 10 or more match wins in competition.

READ: Atwal to team up with Herbert for first PGA Tour start in 6 months

"In addition to being captain's assistants together in 2019 at Royal Melbourne, I have had the pleasure of being teammates with Mike on two occasions, as well as playing together on TOUR for many years," Immelman said.

"The history we share gives me complete confidence in stating that few people work harder than Mike. I can't wait to see the impact he makes in those pivotal moments when leadership and tenacity are needed during the week."

In 2007, the President's Cup was staged in Canada for the first time, with Weir delivering a 3-1-1 record highlighted by a 1-up victory over Tiger Woods in Singles.

Weir won eight times on the PGA TOUR, including the 2003 Masters – one of three victories collected that season. The 51-year-old currently competes on PGA TOUR Champions, where he notched his first victory at the 2021 Insperity Invitational.

"When I think of highlights in my career that really stand out to me, the Presidents Cup always makes the top of the list," Weir said.

"The camaraderie that continues to grow within this team is irreplaceable. We can all sense the momentum that is building, and it's been exciting to see Trevor's incredible dedication and focus on his role. I can't wait to see what tournament week holds for us and to be a part of the 2022 team."

Choi returns as an assistant for the third time after serving as captain's assistant to Nick Price when the President's Cup made its debut in Korea in 2015 and to Ernie Els at Royal Melbourne in 2019.

A three-time President's Cup competitor (2003, 2007, 2011), Choi owns a 6-8 overall record and posted a 3-2 mark in 2011, partnering with Ogilvy at Royal Melbourne.

"It is an honour and a privilege to be selected again to be a part of the International Team as a captain's assistant," Choi said.

"After knowing Trevor for so many years, it is clear to me that his passion and dedication will make for a remarkable captaincy, and it makes me proud to join him in Charlotte."

Choi's professional victories worldwide include eight career PGA TOUR titles, highlighted by his playoff win at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2011. Considered one of Asia's most successful golfers in history, Choi spent 40 weeks in the top 10 of the Official World Golf Ranking.

"K.J. has become an integral member of the International Team over the years, helping to define who we are as a whole," Immelman said.

"He is a fountain of knowledge, a calming presence behind the scenes, and commands an incredible amount of respect as one of the most decorated Asian golfers in history."

Set to make his third stint as captain's assistant, Ogilvy was first selected by Price in 2017 and again by Els at Royal Melbourne. Ogilvy played on three consecutive international teams (2007, 2009, 2011), where he amassed a 7-6-1 record.

Joining captain Immelman's roster of veteran leadership as a first-time captain's assistant is Colombia's Camilo Villegas. Villegas has one President's Cup appearance (2009), contested at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco.

In addition to being a four-time PGA TOUR winner, Villegas reached as high as No. 7 in the Official World Golf Ranking and represented Colombia in the World Cup of Golf in 2006 and 2011.

Villegas is the only player from Colombia to compete in the President's Cup. Sebastian Munoz, currently ranked 15th in the international team standings, will seek to become the second Colombian to make the international team.