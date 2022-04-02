Lahiri shoots 73, makes cut comfortably at Texas Open

Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri had a modest second round of one-over 73 after a strong start on the first day but it was enough to comfortably make the cut at the Valero Texas Open.

Lahiri (68, 73), who had a brilliant second place finish at The Players last fortnight, slipped from T-7 to T-27 after the second round.

The Indian is now three-under for 36 holes as Ryan Palmer leads at 10-under with Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell tied for second at eight-under.

Among the notables missing the cut were Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau, Jason Day and Rickie Fowler Lahiri hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round. He began well with a birdie on the first as he drove to the left intermediate rough on the 454-yard par-4 first hole. But he chipped in his third for a birdie start.

On the 602-yard par-5 second hole, Lahiri reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even for the round. On the 604-yard par-5 eighth, Lahiri drove to 329-yard drive and then chipped his third shot to two feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole.

This moved Lahiri back to one-under for the round. Lahiri gave that gain back on the 405-yard par-4 11th after hitting the green in 3 and two putting. That meant he was once even par for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 183-yard par-3 16th, Lahiri missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet, taking a par and ended at 1-over.

JJ Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at seven-under.

First-round leader Russell Knox fell to T27 following a second-round four-over 76.

Defending champion Jordan Spieth is currently T47 in bid to become the event's first repeat winner since Zach Johnson (2009).

One week before defending his 2021 Masters Tournament title, Hideki Matsuyama withdrew during round two with a neck injury.