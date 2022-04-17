Lahiri shoots bogey free 69, lies tied 56th in RBC Heritage golf

India's Anirban Lahiri played a bogey free round and found a lot of greens in regulation but not enough inside 10 feet to give himself chances and ended with two-under 69 in the third round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament here.

Lahiri hit 16 of the 18 greens in regulation and was bogey free for the day. With rounds of 69-73-69, he is now two-under and tied for 56th spot.

Harold Varner III shot an eight-under 63 to take a one-shot lead, as he continued his quest for a maiden PGA TOUR victory.

Varner III had eight birdies in a bogey-free round. His round matched Cameron Young's opening day score as the lowest at Harbour Town Golf Links this week.

Varner III is now at 11-under 202.

For Lahiri, a birdie at almost the start of the round and then at the 18th summed up his round. However, he did not give himself many chances inside 10 feet and of three times or so, he converted two. On others he two-putted for pars.

On the 550-yard par-5 second hole, Lahiri reached the green in three and sunk a four-foot putt for birdie.

Then after a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 18th hole, Lahiri had a 177 yard approach shot to eight feet, setting him up for the birdie.

Varner III is being pursued by the FedExCup champion Patrick Cantlay, the 2019 Open Championship winner Shane Lowry of Ireland and Erik van Rooyen of South Africa. The trio was one shot back.

Cantlay, the second-round leader, had a 70, while Lowry shot 65 and van Rooyen had a 67.

Matt Kuchar, Hudson Swafford, Sepp Straka and Aaron Wise were nine-under. Swafford shot 66, Kuchar and Straka 67 each and Wise 68.

Varner III, who has two international victories but none on the PGA Tour, seemed frustrated by a ruling in the second round in which he scored 72. But he made up for it in the third.

Lowry also came back from a 72 on Friday to get within a shot of the lead. He is looking for his third career TOUR win and first since the Open in 2019.

Cantlay, who ended his second round with four straight birdies from 15 to 18th, the toughest stretch of the course, was unable to find the same form in the third round.

Tommy Fleetwood posted a 64 to give himself a chance for his first PGA Tour win.