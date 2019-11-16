More Sports Golf Golf Lee fires 62 to lead Mayakoba Golf Classic Runner-up last year, Danny Lee made a fine start to the Mayakoba Golf Classic in Mexico. Dejan Kalinic 16 November, 2019 09:47 IST New Zealander Danny Lee - Getty Images Dejan Kalinic 16 November, 2019 09:47 IST Danny Lee fired a nine-under 62 to grab a first-round lead at the Mayakoba Golf Classic on Friday. The PGA Tour event finally got underway in Playa del Carmen after heavy rain led to Thursday's scheduled play being washed out. Lee, last year's runner-up, pushed into a one-stroke lead after mixing eight birdies with an eagle and a bogey. The New Zealander holds a lead over American duo Brendon Todd and Adam Long, who opened with fine eight-under 63s. Vaughn Taylor, Mark Hubbard, Zach Johnson and Chris Baker are a shot further back after the opening round. Defending champion Matt Kuchar, who held off Lee by a shot last year, carded a two-under 69 to be tied for 44th. Due to the rain, the third and fourth rounds will begin on Sunday, while the event will finish on Monday if required. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.