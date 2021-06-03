More Sports Golf Golf LPGA Tour cancels Canadian tournament due to COVID-19 The CP Women's Open will not be played in Canada for a second consecutive year due to logistical challenges and continued border restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Reuters 03 June, 2021 10:17 IST South Korea's Jin Young Ko won the CP Women's Open in 2019. - AP Reuters 03 June, 2021 10:17 IST The CP Women's Open will not be played in Canada for a second consecutive year due to logistical challenges and continued border restrictions related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the LPGA Tour said on Wednesday.Among the factors that led to the cancellation of the August 23-29 event at Vancouver's Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club, the uncertainty around travel restrictions and quarantine requirements made it most difficult to move forward. The decision comes after Golf Canada had worked with local, provincial, and federal government health officials towards a health operation plan for the event.ALSO READ - Tvesa Malik ready to roll in FranceShaughnessy, which was also supposed to host the event last year, will host the 2023 edition of the tournament, which will mark the sixth time the province of British Columbia has hosted Canada's Women's Open Championship.The 2022 CP Women's Open is scheduled to be held in Ottawa. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.