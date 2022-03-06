LPGA Tour: Jin Young Ko wins Women’s World Championship after three-month break

World No. 1 Jin Young Ko birdied the 18th hole on Sunday for a 6-under 66 to win the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) Tour’s HSBC Women’s World Championship by two strokes over fellow South Korean player In Gee Chun and Australian Minjee Lee in Singapore.

Ko has won six times in her last 10 starts and her round of 66 set the LPGA Tour’s all-time record for most consecutive rounds in the 60s (15) and most consecutive sub-par rounds (30).

Ko was making her return to the LPGA Tour after a three-month break which included time back in South Korea before a few weeks of intensive practice in Palm Springs, California.

She finished with a 72-hole total of 17-under 271. Lee shot 63 for the best round of the day while Chun, who led by a stroke after the third round, shot 69.