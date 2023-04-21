Golf

Ko takes positives from Chevron Championship opening round

The New Zealander said she had not been fully confident heading into the event at Carlton Woods, the new home of the first women’s major of the season.

Reuters
21 April, 2023 11:12 IST
21 April, 2023 11:12 IST
Lydia Ko of New Zealand lines up a putt on the eighth hole during the first round of The Chevron Championship at The Club at Carlton Woods on April 20, 2023. 

Lydia Ko of New Zealand lines up a putt on the eighth hole during the first round of The Chevron Championship at The Club at Carlton Woods on April 20, 2023.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The New Zealander said she had not been fully confident heading into the event at Carlton Woods, the new home of the first women’s major of the season.

World number one Lydia Ko was in good spirits after an up-and-down opening round at the Chevron Championship, where she carded a one-under 71 to sit four shots off leader Chien Peiyun of Taiwan on Thursday.

The New Zealander said she had not been fully confident heading into the event at Carlton Woods, the new home of the first women’s major of the season.

Also Read
LIV chief Greg Norman ‘hopes for resolution’ to golf civil war

“To be honest, I struggled the first few times I played around this course, and I was like, I don’t know how I’m going to do this,” Ko said.

“I think there were more positives than I thought. I wasn’t the most confident going into today, so I think there are a lot of good things to take, and hopefully, I’m going to take the not-so-good stuff and polish it up a little bit.”

Ko, who started at the 10th, notched her fourth birdie of the day on her last hole, picking up a shot after successive bogeys.

“To finish off with a birdie on the last after bogeying 16 and 17, it’s definitely going to make lunch taste a little better,” the 25-year-old added.

“Even if you don’t hit it the best you can, you can just manage your way around and not try to make it perfect. I know it may not look pretty, but I’m just scrambling my way around.”

A win on Sunday would give the two-time major winner the two points she needs to become the youngest eligible player for the LPGA Hall of Fame.

Read more stories on Golf.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Best of Tokyo 2020: Aditi Ashok gets India to wake up and learn golf, finishes a remarkable fourth

On this day in 2001, Woods completes the 'Tiger Slam'

The Masters 2021 Preview: Can Dustin Johnson retain his crown?

Slide shows

From Munich to the Andes, air accidents in sport

Five Ryder Cup players to watch

Jason's day out

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us