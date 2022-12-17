Manu Gandas wins inaugural SSP Chawrasia Invitational

Manu Gandas of Gurugram came up with another display of his dominant form in the season as he picked up a record sixth win by topping the inaugural S.S.P. Chawrasia Invitational, at the Royal Calcutta Golf Club here on Saturday. Manu Gandas posted a solid four-under 68 in the concluding round that saw him finish with a total of 13-under 275 (69-66-72-68) to ensure his seventh career win.

With his outstanding performance, Gandas saw off the challenge of Indian golfing giants and his playing partners like Anirban Lahiri and Gaganjeet Bhullar, who finished second and third respectively. The triumph at the season’s penultimate event also earned Gandas the winning cheque of Rs. 15,00,000 and helped him climb to the spot in the PGTI rankings with a significant lead.

Manu Gandas in action | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

One of the top golfers with international fame, Anirban Lahiri scored a moderate two-under 70 in the final round to lose the top spot that he shared overnight with Gandas. Lahiri took the runner-up spot at 11-under 277 (71-65-71-70) while Gaganjeet Bhullar (69-72-67-71) produced a final round of 71 to claim third place at nine-under 279. Chandigarh’s Yuvraj Singh Sandhu secured tied 25th place at four-over 292 and as a result slipped from first to second position in the PGTI rankings.

Yuvraj’s season earnings stand at Rs. 68,47,768 as he now trails Gandas by a margin of over Rs. 12 lakh going into the season-ending event next week. The tournament host S.S.P. Chawrasia finished tied 21st at three-over 291. He was the highest-placed among the Kolkata-based professionals.

Manu Gandas began with a couple of good up and down birdies on the first and fourth as Anirban Lahiri kept pace with him by also sinking birdies on both those holes. Manu then began to pull away with two more birdies on the fifth and ninth where he drained putts from a range of seven to 12 feet. After both the top contenders made birdies on the 12th, the turning point came on the 13th where Anirban dropped a double-bogey missing the green and his chip-putt while Gandas made a brilliant par-save with an incredible chip that led to a tap-in. Gandas moved into a comfortable five-shot lead with birdie on the 15th and closed the day with bogeys on the 17th and 18th and managed to beat Lahiri, who had a birdie on the 17th, by two shots.