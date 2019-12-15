Mithun Perera lifts inaugural ICC RCGC Open title in Kolkata

Overnight joint leader Mithun Perera’s even-par showing enabled him to gather a four-round total of 280 and register a one-stroke win in the inaugural Rs 40 lakh ICC RCGC Open at the Royal Calcutta Golf Club course in Kolkata on Sunday.

Sanjeev Kumar, who resumed from third spot, carded a 71 to take the second place.

Perera turned around a disappointing start, including three bogeyes on front nine, to perform amazingly on back nine. The never-say-die Sri Lankan, who had dropped four shots by the 11 hole, raised his game towards the close and birdied four of the last five holes, barring 17th.

As Sanjeev was in the lead, Perera played with grit. On 18, his second shot travelled more than 200 yards to lie within three feet from the pin. The 32-year-old maintained his composure to sink a birdie and celebrate his first professional victory in the city.

“I dedicate this win to my father and one of Sri Lanka’s all-time great golfers, Nandasena Perera, who passed away earlier this year,” said Perera, who recently became a father himself.

Perera, the only golfer in the field not to shoot over-par, claimed the winner’s purse of Rs 6,46,600 for his seventh win and his first since March 2018.

Kapil Kumar, who was in the lead for the first three days, finished tied-fifth.